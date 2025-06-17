BUSINESS
Speaking about the birth of her twins, Nita Ambani once told Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in a 2009 interview how her husband, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was the one who named their children.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, one of the world's richest people, are parents to three successful children who are in the process of taking their legacy forward tenfold. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's three children are. Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. Out of their three children, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, the eldest two, are twins who were born in October 1991. Today, we will tell you how uniquely Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani were named by their parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.
Speaking about the birth of her twins, Nita Ambani once told Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in a 2009 interview how her husband, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was the one who named their children. Nita Ambani was quoted as saying, "I was in the US and he (Mukesh) had returned to India. But on landing, he got a call asking him to get back to the States. So, he, mummy (Kokilaben), and Dr Firoza got on the flight, which is where the pilot announced the news of the arrival of the children — a boy and a girl. All of them were so excited."
After the news of the birth of their twin children, both Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were deep in thought, "deciding the names: What do you name baby boy Ambani and baby girl Ambani?"
On The First Ladies show, Nita Ambani said, "Mukesh was flying over the mountains when he got the news that we had a baby girl — so, she was named Isha, which means Goddess of the mountains. And because they were in the sky — Akash."
After Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani's birth in 1991, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani welcomed their youngest son, Anant Ambani, in 1995.
'Mukesh Ambani was flying...': Nita Ambani reveals why her twin children were named Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani
