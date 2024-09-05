Twitter
Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

According to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the new solutions will help businesses across various industries protect themselves from cyber threats.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 08:49 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...
Ratan Tata's Tata Group is one of India's largest industrial conglomerates. The company operates in various sectors, including automobiles, telecommunications, FMCG, and more. Its IT subsidiary, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), collaborates with several major companies globally. TCS boasts a market value of Rs 16.32 lakh crore. Now, TCS is set to launch two new cybersecurity solutions in collaboration with Google Cloud: TCS MDR and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is also increasing its focus on cloud technology. Recently, Reliance Industries (RIL) announced a special Diwali offer, where Jio users will receive 100GB of free cloud storage through the Jio AI Cloud Welcome Offer. This offer could be a significant gift for Jio customers.

What will TCS's new solutions do?

According to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the new solutions will help businesses across various industries protect themselves from cyber threats. They will function even in non-cloud environments, allowing TCS customers to secure their businesses more effectively.

The TCS MDR solution operates on Google's security operations platform, helping security teams identify and respond to cyber threats more quickly. This solution leverages Google's advanced threat detection capabilities and TCS's technical expertise. It offers continuous security monitoring and provides round-the-clock protection, strengthening defense against cyber threats.

For the past 10 years, TCS and Google Cloud have collaborated to transform businesses worldwide through cloud technology. This new phase of their partnership will utilize Google Cloud's AI-powered security portfolio, focusing on threat intelligence, security operations, and cloud security. The goal is to provide global solutions while ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations.

Mukesh Ambani's Major Announcement at RIL's AGM

During Reliance Industries' 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani announced a new offer providing Jio users with 100GB of free cloud storage. This storage can be used to save photos, videos, and other digital documents. The offer, named the Jio AI Cloud Welcome Offer, will be launched during Diwali this year. Ambani stated that the company aims to provide affordable and high-quality cloud storage solutions through this offer.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
