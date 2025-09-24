Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch

Both Reliance Industries and Adani Group are investing heavily in renewable energy projects located in Kutch.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 06:31 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch
Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani continue to expand their business empires. Now, the two are in a high-stakes race in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch. Reliance boss and Adani Group chairman are engaged in a multi-billion-dollar battle to dominate India's new energy sector. Both Reliance Industries and Adani Group are investing heavily in renewable energy projects located in Kutch. Reliance's focus is on manufacturing, and Adani has a natural edge in renewable power sales. But who will dominate India's renewable energy landscape?

Adani Group leads

The Adani Group was the first to announce large-scale plans for Kutch, a dry, arid region near the Pakistan border. Its Khavda renewable energy park, spanning 538 square kilometres, is touted as the world’s largest green energy project, aiming to generate 30 GW of clean power from abundant solar and wind resources. The Adani group began work at Khavda in 2022 and supplied the first electricity to the national grid by February 2024.

Reliance reveals plans for clean energy

Ambani revealed plans for a clean energy project in Kutch only in August last year during Reliance Industries’ annual shareholder meeting (AGM). "In Kutch, Gujarat, we are developing one of the world’s largest single-site solar projects spanning 5,50,000 acres of arid land — three times the size of Singapore. At peak, we will deploy 55 MW of solar modules and 150 MWh of battery containers every day. This will be among the fastest installations globally. This single site could meet nearly 10 per cent of India’s electricity needs within the next decade," Anant Ambani, who oversees the energy portfolio of the conglomerate, said.

Why Kutch is drawing billions of dollars of investment

  1. It receives some of the highest solar radiation in India, with an average of 5.5-6.0 kilowatt-hours per square meter per day (about 2,060-2,100 kWh per sq meter).
  2. It has 300-plus sunny days per year, making it ideal for consistent, large-scale solar power generation.
  3. Kutch is also relatively close to ports like Mundra and Kandla, which allows easy import of equipment.
