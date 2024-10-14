The issue has sparked debate since last year, with differing interpretations of Indian law regarding satellite broadband services

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is pushing back against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) over how to allocate satellite broadband spectrum, escalating competition with Elon Musk's Starlink. Reliance believes the spectrum should be auctioned, while Starlink and other global players, like Amazon’s Project Kuiper, support administrative allocation.

The issue has sparked debate since last year, with differing interpretations of Indian law regarding satellite broadband services. Reliance argues that no legal provisions currently exist for home satellite services, challenging TRAI’s stance favouring allocation over auctions.

According to reports, in an October 10 letter, Reliance requested that TRAI restart its consultation process, accusing the regulator of prematurely concluding that the spectrum should be allocated administratively.

Reliance emphasised the need for a fair auction process to ensure equal competition, especially as foreign companies enter the Indian market.

A senior TRAI official responded by encouraging Reliance to participate in the ongoing consultation, assuring that due process is being followed. TRAI’s final recommendations will play a key role in the government’s decision on spectrum allocation.

The disagreement is crucial as India’s satellite broadband market is projected to grow significantly.

Both Starlink and Reliance are keen to tap into this market, but unresolved spectrum allocation issues remain a major obstacle.