Mukesh Ambani vs Elon Musk: Starlink’s ideology not matching with Reliance? Why Tata, Amazon might back Musk

Mukesh Ambani vs Elon Musk over Starlink connectivity in India (File photo)

After his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk talked about the prospect of expanding his multiple business ventures in India, which includes the launch of his high speed satellite internet service Starlink.

Elon Musk, after his much talked about meeting with PM Modi, expressed a desire to launch Starlink wireless internet in India, but the licensing regime his group favours has put him at odds with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, which is working in a slightly opposite direction.

The Tesla CEO said that the launch of Starlink in India can help spread wireless internet connectivity to the rural areas of the country. But Starlink wants India to just assign a license for the service and not insist on auctioning the signal-carrying spectrum or airwaves.

As Elon Musk does not insist on the auctioning of the spectrum, his ideology aligns with that of Ratan Tata’s Tata Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal’s firm and Amazon. This means that when the time comes, they might back Elon Musk’s Starlink’s entry in India.

However, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance says there must be an auction of spectrum for foreign satellite service providers to offer voice and data services to provide a level playing field to traditional telecom players who offer the same services using airwaves bought in government auctions.

Amazon's Kuiper, Tata, Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb, and Larsen & Toubro are against the auction while Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea support an India services spectrum auction, according to brokerage CLSA in the note 'Satellite Spectrum Battle Ahead', as per PTI reports.

PTI quotes sources as saying that firms like Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance and the government believe that an auction is the best route as it would get the foreign companies to commit investment in the country. Also, it will allow some kind of regulation over content that can be streamed on OTT platforms using the SS.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Mukesh Ambani plans next move after success of Akash Ambani's Jio, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail,can earn USD 15 billion