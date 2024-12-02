This development comes amidst a debate between global satcom providers and Indian telecom giants like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

The Indian government is considering relaxing security regulations for satellite communication (satcom) licences to align with international standards, as reported by The Economic Times. This move could pave the way for companies like Elon Musk's Starlink and Jeff Bezos's Amazon Kuiper to offer satellite-based telecom services in India.

Currently, companies seeking satcom licences under the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) system must comply with 30-40 conditions. While discussions about easing some rules have taken place between the Department of Telecommunications and law enforcement agencies, national security remains a top priority. It is unclear which specific regulations might be relaxed.

Both Starlink and Amazon Kuiper have applied for GMPCS licences but are yet to meet all security requirements. Starlink has urged the government to align India’s satcom regulations with global practices.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently confirmed that Starlink must fully comply with the current regulations before obtaining a licence.

This development comes amidst a debate between global satcom providers and Indian telecom giants like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The telecom operators want satellite spectrum to be auctioned, similar to traditional telecom spectrum, while the government plans to allocate it administratively with a fee.

Starlink operates over 6,000 low-earth orbit satellites and has offered free connectivity for rural initiatives. Amazon Kuiper aims to launch 3,236 satellites by 2025, with services beginning shortly after.