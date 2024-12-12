Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites, plans India launch in January 2025, targeting remote internet access with high costs and competition.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and the world’s richest man, is gearing up to launch his satellite-based Starlink internet service in India. In a recent development, SpaceX successfully launched 23 new Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida on Sunday, December 8, 2024. This move aims to enhance and expand the global reach of Starlink’s internet services, especially in remote areas where traditional networks are unavailable.

Out of the 23 newly launched satellites, 13 are equipped with Direct-to-Cell capabilities. This feature allows the satellites to connect directly to mobile phones without requiring specialized equipment, making internet access possible in some of the world’s most isolated locations. Currently, there are 350 such satellites in orbit with this unique functionality, which eliminates the need for ground-based network towers.

Starlink Set to Launch in India in January

India is set to welcome Starlink internet services in January 2025, following approval from the Indian government. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced that the government is ready to provide an operational license to Musk’s company. Reports suggest that Starlink has agreed to comply with India’s regulations on data storage and security, clearing the way for its entry.

Starlink Internet Speeds vs. Indian Telecom Providers

Starlink’s internet speeds range from 50-150 Mbps for standard users, while premium users can achieve speeds up to 220 Mbps. Upload speeds, however, remain relatively modest at 10-20 Mbps. Comparatively, Indian telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer faster 5G networks at much lower costs. Jio and Airtel’s 5G services provide speeds of 300-400 Mbps on average, reaching up to 700 Mbps in some areas.

Despite being slower and costlier, Starlink’s edge lies in its ability to provide connectivity in remote areas lacking mobile infrastructure. This could prove invaluable for development and communication in underserved regions.

Starlink Pricing in India

Starlink is expected to be significantly more expensive than its Indian competitors. The first-year cost, including taxes, could reach ₹1,58,000, with subsequent years priced at Rs 1,15,000. Users need to purchase a device for Rs 37,400 initially and pay a monthly service fee of Rs 7,425.

While Musk’s company may adjust pricing to remain competitive, challenges remain, including pending recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on spectrum pricing, expected by December 15. Industry experts believe pricing will play a critical role in Starlink’s success or failure in the Indian market.

Starlink’s potential to bring internet access to remote regions could make it a game-changer, despite its high cost and competition from established players like Jio and Airtel.