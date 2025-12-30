Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance AI Manifesto, vows to make AI accessible for all, ‘Our motto is...’

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has unveiled a mega plan to turn the conglomerate into an “AI-Native Deep-Tech Company.” Addressing the employees, he asserted that AI is powerful beyond what is thought today and promised to turn the company into AI driven firm to lead the revolution.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has unveiled a mega plan to turn the conglomerate into an “AI-Native Deep-Tech Company,” as he called Artificial Intelligence “the most consequential technological development in human history” invoking employees to collectively shape India's AI-driven future.

The Reliance Industries head addressed more than 600,000 Reliance employees and their families in a manifesto and enlightened them about AI’s ever-growing power. He said that the world is only aware of “the tip of the iceberg” of AI's possibilities, but the technology holds the power to solve some of humanity's most complex challenges, if used wisely. “It is our responsibility to contribute to the shaping of that future, for India and the rest of the world.”

He underlined Reliance's intent to play a leadership role in the next phase of India's technological transformation. Ambani asserted that Reliance has been successful in leading India’s digital revolution which has been the bedrock of the foundation for the AI revolution. The billionaire entrepreneur now aims to lead this revolution with the country in mind. “Our motto is clear: ‘Affordable AI for every Indian, to transform every aspect of the economy and life in India.’ This is the SANKALP (resolve) of Reliance,” he wrote.

What is the Reliance Manifesto?

The Reliance AI Manifesto is structured in two parts. Part I focuses on transforming internal operations across the organisation through AI-native ways of working, with the stated goal of achieving a “10x improvement in the quality and outcome of the work of 600,000+ Reliance colleagues.”

Describing the shift as far more than a technology upgrade, Ambani emphasised that it represents “a new way of working,” designed to help employees deliver better outcomes faster, while maintaining safety, trust and compliance. “It is not about replacing people. It is about raising standards and releasing our organisation’s collective potential,” the manifesto states.

The operating framework rests on four pillars--Outcomes, Workflows, Platforms and Governance--supported by AI-enabled data systems and human accountability. Ambani noted that “AI augments, it does not own responsibility,” stressing that trust and safety would remain non-negotiable. Part II of the manifesto expands the vision beyond Reliance, outlining how AI can be leveraged to deliver a “10x impact on India” through businesses such as Jio, Reliance Retail, New Energy, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Media, and philanthropic initiatives under Reliance Foundation.

Highlighting Reliance's reach, Ambani pointed to Jio's community of over 500 million subscribers and Reliance Retail's position as India's largest retailer as unique platforms to democratise AI adoption across society. At the end, Ambani described the manifesto as “our shared commitment... to build a New Reliance and a New India of our dreams,” and called on employees to contribute ideas to help turn the vision into action. “Let us begin -- together!” he said.