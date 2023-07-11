Mukesh Ambani's trust in Isha Ambani pays off, company she leads is set to beat ICICI, ITC, HUL in...

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retails has been valued at over USD 100 billion and at such high valuation it has become bigger than FMCG giants ITC and HUL.

While investors are speculating about the future of Reliance Retail that whether Mukesh Ambani will decide to list the company through the IPO route or demerge Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail like Jio Financial, the company has been valued at over USD 100 billion. At such high valuation, Reliance Retail has become bigger than FMCG giants ITC and HUL. Renowned global brokerage firm JPMorgan has set enterprise value of Reliance Retail at USD 112 billion, as reported by Economic Times. JP Morgan has pegged Reliance Retails’s implied equity value at $102 billion. On the other hand, UBS has valued Reliance Retail at USD 110 billion, Bernstein at USD 111 billion while JM Financial has valued Mukesh Ambani’s company at USD 105 billion.

"We estimate equity value for Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) at Rs 8,600 billion or $105 bn, given RRVL’s EBITDA is 2-4% higher than that of RRL as it also has a few other investments/assets apart from its stake in RRL," JM Financial was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

In 2020, Mukesh Ambani decided to sell a 10.52% stake in RRVL to various PE investors and at that time the company was valued at around Rs 4.2-4.3 lakh crore. The USD 100 billion-plus valuation means that Reliance Retail is the fourth-largest company in terms of market capitalization.

The company’s value is more than ICICI Bank (Rs 6.65 lakh crore), HUL (Rs 6.2 lakh crore) and ITC (Rs 5.8 lakh crore). Notably, Mukesh Ambani’s RIL is largest company in India with a market cap of over Rs 18 lakh crore, TCS is second at Rs 12 lakh crore.