To serve them better, Reliance is focusing on creating products that are both affordable and of good quality.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, is aiming to reach 600 million customers across India. According to RCPL Director T Krishnakumar, the company plans to offer affordable and high-quality products to middle-class households by working closely with local stores.

RCPL will give better profit margins to nearby shops to strengthen its distribution network. Krishnakumar highlighted that India’s population is around 1.4 billion, and most of them belong to the middle class. To serve them better, Reliance is focusing on creating products that are both affordable and of good quality.

The company wants to make a strong impact in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, which is growing quickly in India. While many competitors like Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, Nestle, and Dabur are focusing on premium products to increase profits, Reliance is taking a different approach. It is aiming to win over the mass market with low-cost products.

RCPL, a part of Reliance Retail Ventures, entered the consumer business in 2022. Since then, it has acquired over 15 brands. One of the most well-known is Campa, a soft drink brand that Reliance bought for Rs 22 crore. In the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), RCPL earned Rs 11,500 crore in revenue. Around 60% of this came from general trade through local shops.

The company has also set a sales target of Rs 1,000 crore each for two of its popular brands—Campa and Independence. It also aims to reach 1 million retail stores across the country.

Krishnakumar revealed that by the end of last year, RCPL had already captured 20% of the market in beverages and staples. The goal now is to increase this to 60–70% by March 2026.

After the success of Campa cola, Reliance is now planning to expand its presence in the FMCG sector in a big way. The company believes that with its wide reach, strong distribution network, and focus on affordability, it can become a major player in the Indian consumer market.