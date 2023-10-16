Mukesh Ambani to launch India’s most expensive mall on this date; know luxury brands, rent, list of stores

Mukesh Ambani is all set to launch his next mega-project in India – the Jio World Plaza – which is set to be the biggest luxury mall in India, situated in Mumbai.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who is Asia’s richest man, is now on track to launch his next biggest project in the country – India’s largest luxury mall set to overtake the likes of Select Citiwalk and DLF Emporio. This new mall will be called the Jio World Plaza.

The Jio World Plaza will be located in Mumbai’s posh Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area, an urban developmental space dominated by Reliance and the Ambani family, who have already established the Jio World Drive and Centre in the area.

Now, Mukesh Ambani is all set to make a splash in the USD 5 billion luxury retail industry in India through his mega-mall Jio World Plaza, which is set to contain hundreds of international luxury stores, some of them bringing their business to India for the first time.

While an exact opening date has not been issued, the Jio World Plaza luxury mall is expected to be inaugurated by the end of 2023 or the first couple of months of 2024, in the midst of the festive season in India. It is said that Jio World Plaza will be India’s most expensive mall.

Louis Vuitton, a brand owned by world’s richest man Bernard Arnault, is set to open its store in Mukesh Ambani’s mega-mall and will be paying Rs 40 lakh per month as rent. Jio World Plaza will have India’s biggest LVMH store till date.

Further, luxury brand Dior has also rented a store in the Jio World Plaza, set to pay a per-month rent of over Rs 21 lakh and paying a security deposit of Rs 1.39 crore. However, Dior and LV are just the start of the long list of luxury brands in the new Ambani mall.

The luxury brands set to have stores in the Jio World Plaza are – Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Burberry, Bulgari, Dior, IWC Schaffhausen, Rimowa, Richemont, Kering and more.

