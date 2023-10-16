Headlines

PVR's big move against OTT wave, cinema-goers can watch up to 10 movies a month for just Rs...

'I was just dying...': Kareena Kapoor pens emotional note about her character in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders

Israel’s evacuation deadline for Gazans over; IDF’s land-water-air attack to ‘demolish’ Hamas

6-year-old Muslim boy stabbed 26 times in hate crime motivated by Israel-Hamas war, dies

Mukesh Ambani to launch India’s most expensive mall on this date; know luxury brands, rent, list of stores

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PVR's big move against OTT wave, cinema-goers can watch up to 10 movies a month for just Rs...

'I was just dying...': Kareena Kapoor pens emotional note about her character in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders

Israel’s evacuation deadline for Gazans over; IDF’s land-water-air attack to ‘demolish’ Hamas

 Arthritis: 8 fruits to consume for strong bones, joints

9 motivational quotes by Salman Khan

7 Alternatives of wheat flour

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

'I was just dying...': Kareena Kapoor pens emotional note about her character in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders

Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider, 'world’s most popular moto vlogger', know his Elvish Yadav connect

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani to launch India’s most expensive mall on this date; know luxury brands, rent, list of stores

Mukesh Ambani is all set to launch his next mega-project in India – the Jio World Plaza – which is set to be the biggest luxury mall in India, situated in Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who is Asia’s richest man, is now on track to launch his next biggest project in the country – India’s largest luxury mall set to overtake the likes of Select Citiwalk and DLF Emporio. This new mall will be called the Jio World Plaza.

The Jio World Plaza will be located in Mumbai’s posh Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area, an urban developmental space dominated by Reliance and the Ambani family, who have already established the Jio World Drive and Centre in the area.

Now, Mukesh Ambani is all set to make a splash in the USD 5 billion luxury retail industry in India through his mega-mall Jio World Plaza, which is set to contain hundreds of international luxury stores, some of them bringing their business to India for the first time.

While an exact opening date has not been issued, the Jio World Plaza luxury mall is expected to be inaugurated by the end of 2023 or the first couple of months of 2024, in the midst of the festive season in India. It is said that Jio World Plaza will be India’s most expensive mall.

Louis Vuitton, a brand owned by world’s richest man Bernard Arnault, is set to open its store in Mukesh Ambani’s mega-mall and will be paying Rs 40 lakh per month as rent. Jio World Plaza will have India’s biggest LVMH store till date.

Further, luxury brand Dior has also rented a store in the Jio World Plaza, set to pay a per-month rent of over Rs 21 lakh and paying a security deposit of Rs 1.39 crore. However, Dior and LV are just the start of the long list of luxury brands in the new Ambani mall.

The luxury brands set to have stores in the Jio World Plaza are – Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Burberry, Bulgari, Dior, IWC Schaffhausen, Rimowa, Richemont, Kering and more.

READ | Meet Vikas Purohit, IIM graduate, who worked in Mukesh Ambani's firm, now serving in Meta as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 17 premiere highlights: 24/7 live begins with new groups, alliances and season's first big fight

Israel Air Force strikes down Hamas headquarters in Gaza, kills head of its aerial system

Deepika Padukone to play cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ajay Devgn pens welcome note, first look out

Meet Sana Raees Khan, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, criminal lawyer who fought for bail in Aryan Khan drugs case

Siddharth Roy Kapur reacts to Jawan, Pathaan earning Rs 1000 crore: 'People were writing obituaries for industry but...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE