Mukesh Ambani to kill Rs 250 crore brand to back upcoming Jio platform, hundreds to see layoffs

Milkbasket was valued over Rs 250 crore in 2020. Now Reliance Retail, parent company of Milkbasket, may pull the plug on the startup as the company is about to launch a new Jio Smart Daily platform, reports Entrackr.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian and he is known for his business skills and investment. He manages India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, which has a Rs 17.69 trillion market cap. Apart from this, he is also the owner of many popular Indian startups that also includes Milkbasket, which will reportedly be phased out soon. For those who do not know, Milkbasket is a subscription-based grocery providing startup that was launched in 2015. Mukesh Ambani acquired more than 96% stake in the company in 2021 by paying an undisclosed amount. As per Tracxn, Milkbasket was valued over Rs 250 crore in 2020. Now Reliance Retail, parent company of Milkbasket, may pull the plug on the startup as the company is about to launch a new Jio Smart Daily platform, reports Entrackr.

The report by Entrackr also claims that Milkbasket will also likely fire two-thirds of its total 600 employees which includes offline marketing, sales and head office team. The employees who will survive the layoff are expected to become part of Jio Smart. Milkbasket’s operations team will likely merge with Reliance Stores.

Milkbasket serves in the B2C space in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Noida, Greater Noida, and more. Country Delight and Daily Ninja are the key rivals of Milkbasket in the country right now