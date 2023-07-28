Headlines

Brace yourself, because here comes the Sting Maggi, viral video shocks netizens

This Indian farmer grows world's 'most expensive' mango in his orchard, costs Rs 3 lakh per kg

Mukesh Ambani to kill Rs 250 crore brand to back upcoming Jio platform, hundreds to see layoffs

Byju’s ex-employee’s tearful video goes viral, says will take ‘extreme step’ if...

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Brace yourself, because here comes the Sting Maggi, viral video shocks netizens

This Indian farmer grows world's 'most expensive' mango in his orchard, costs Rs 3 lakh per kg

Mukesh Ambani to kill Rs 250 crore brand to back upcoming Jio platform, hundreds to see layoffs

Bollywood stars who are high-school toppers

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani to kill Rs 250 crore brand to back upcoming Jio platform, hundreds to see layoffs

Milkbasket was valued over Rs 250 crore in 2020. Now Reliance Retail, parent company of Milkbasket, may pull the plug on the startup as the company is about to launch a new Jio Smart Daily platform, reports Entrackr.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian and he is known for his business skills and investment. He manages India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, which has a Rs 17.69 trillion market cap. Apart from this, he is also the owner of many popular Indian startups that also includes Milkbasket, which will reportedly be phased out soon. For those who do not know, Milkbasket is a subscription-based grocery providing startup that was launched in 2015. Mukesh Ambani acquired more than 96% stake in the company in 2021 by paying an undisclosed amount. As per Tracxn, Milkbasket was valued over Rs 250 crore in 2020. Now Reliance Retail, parent company of Milkbasket, may pull the plug on the startup as the company is about to launch a new Jio Smart Daily platform, reports Entrackr.

The report by Entrackr also claims that Milkbasket will also likely fire two-thirds of its total 600 employees which includes offline marketing, sales and head office team. The employees who will survive the layoff are expected to become part of Jio Smart. Milkbasket’s operations team will likely merge with Reliance Stores.

Milkbasket serves in the B2C space in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Noida, Greater Noida, and more. Country Delight and Daily Ninja are the key rivals of Milkbasket in the country right now

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

Weather update: IMD issues red, yellow alerts till July 29 in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, check forecast

Manipur violence: Why Opposition-led INDIA alliance MPs donned black clothes in Parliament session

Little boy plays with massive snake, viral video sparks online debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE