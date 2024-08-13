Mukesh Ambani to invest in Rs 14,839 crore Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail for...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra marrying Manu Bhaker? Shooter's father makes big claim, ‘she is too…’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim subjected to 'genital torture,' deep wound found in...

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

Five most affordable bikes with better fuel-economy in India 

Five most affordable bikes with better fuel-economy in India 

7 ways to eat broccoli

7 ways to eat broccoli

Types of chillas to enjoy at breakfast

Types of chillas to enjoy at breakfast

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video न��े खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani to invest in Rs 14,839 crore Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail for...

This funding, the largest provided by the parent company in the past decade, was channeled as an inter-corporate deposit from its holding entity, Reliance Retail Ventures, according to the company's recent financial report.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani to invest in Rs 14,839 crore Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail for...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reliance Industries infused approximately Rs 14,839 crore into Reliance Retail as debt during the last fiscal year to support the retailer's long-term investment plans, as it continues to expand into smaller towns and experiment with new store formats.

This funding, the largest provided by the parent company in the past decade, was channeled as an inter-corporate deposit from its holding entity, Reliance Retail Ventures, according to the company's recent financial report. The parent company invested around Rs 19,170 crore in Reliance Retail last fiscal year, which includes Rs 4,330 crore in equity. Additionally, Reliance Retail accelerated the repayment of its bank loans, which analysts interpret as a step towards cleaning up its balance sheet in preparation for a potential initial public offering (IPO). However, Reliance has not officially announced any plans for an IPO in its retail business. In its FY24 earnings report, the company stated that it made significant investments in enhancing its supply-chain infrastructure and omni-channel capabilities and launched new formats such as the value retail chain Yousta and handicraft stores under the Swadesh brand.

"Although Reliance Retail currently benefits from financing provided by its parent company, it will be interesting to see how this financial strategy evolves over the next few years, particularly if the company considers going public. The retail giant’s ability to sustain growth while potentially shifting to more traditional financing methods will be crucial to monitor," commented Mohit Yadav, founder of the business intelligence firm AltInfo.

Reliance Retail did not respond to an email seeking comment by press time on Monday. Reliance Retail Ventures, the holding company for Reliance's retail and FMCG businesses and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, raised Rs 17,814 crore in equity during FY24 from investors and its parent.

In the last fiscal year, Reliance Retail repaid long-term bank loans amounting to Rs 8,019 crore, a significant increase from the Rs 50 crore repaid in FY23. This repayment reduced its non-current bank loan borrowings by 30%, bringing them down to Rs 13,382 crore as of March 31, 2024. Meanwhile, its short-term unsecured borrowings from banks more than halved to Rs 5,267 crore. Despite this, Reliance Retail's overall debt increased from Rs 70,944 crore in FY23 to Rs 81,060 crore in FY24 due to the additional funding provided by the holding company through debt.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Kanguva trailer: Ruthless Suriya, Bobby Deol face-off in never-seen-before avatars, fans say 'warriors have arrived'

Kanguva trailer: Ruthless Suriya, Bobby Deol face-off in never-seen-before avatars, fans say 'warriors have arrived'

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 poster 'copied' from Stranger Things 2? Reddit mocks makers, 'their guts to think they can...'

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 poster 'copied' from Stranger Things 2? Reddit mocks makers, 'their guts to think they can...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement