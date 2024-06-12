Mukesh Ambani to get big challenge from Tata, India’s most valuable IT firm gets Rs 150000000000…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has launched a few feature rich and affordable 4G phones to make transition of 2G and 3G users easier.

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio is currently the biggest telecom operator in India. With rapid expansion of 5G services and a strong user base of 4G users, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has been betting big on freeing the 25 crore feature phone users who are still ‘trapped’ in the 2G era. The Ambani-owned Reliance Jio launched a few feature rich and affordable 4G phones to make transition of 2G and 3G users easier. It appears that Mukesh Ambani’s bet on 4G services is about to get a big challenge from an old player. As per a report by the Economic Times, India’s most valuable IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has received a huge Rs 15000 crore deal to deploy 4G network solutions. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and TCS have reportedly reached a deal to bring high-speed 4G connectivity to more than 1000 villages.

TCS and BSNL deal aims to establish a strong 4G communication network in the country. As per the report, TCS along with Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), will set up large data centres at 38 locations within BSNL premises. These data centres are expected to play a crucial role in supporting the 4G infrastructure and offering smooth operation and maintenance of the network.

Dependency on 4G networks is going to be big soon as telecom players are urging the government to phase out 2G and 3G services. In response to a consultation paper issued by TRAI, Jio recently emphasised the need for a clear policy and roadmap for the complete shutdown of 2G and 3G networks. Supporting Jio’s response to an extent, Vodafone Idea (VI) highlighted the challenges faced by the companies for 5G penetration due to the abundance of 2G/3G enabled smartphones in the country and high costs of 5G phones.