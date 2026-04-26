Mukesh Ambani's this firm becomes first Indian company to earn annual profit of $ 10 billion, details here

On Friday, RIL disclosed a 12.6% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit for the March 31, 2026 quarter, with softness in the oil-to-chemicals business and elevated expenses pulling down earnings.

Posting Rs 95,610 crore in FY26 net profit, Reliance Industries Limited turned into the first Indian firm to exceed the $10 billion yearly earnings threshold (approximately $10.15 billion). India’s most valuable firm, steered by Mukesh Ambani, logged an 18% year-on-year jump in profit after tax (PAT), climbing from Rs 80,787 crore in FY25.

On Friday, RIL disclosed a 12.6% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit for the March 31, 2026 quarter, with softness in the oil-to-chemicals business and elevated expenses pulling down earnings. Its consumer units, meanwhile, kept expanding, as Jio Platforms delivered robust profit growth and Reliance Retail surpassed 20,000 outlets.

For Q4FY26, consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 16,971 crore, compared with Rs 19,407 crore a year earlier. Gross revenue moved higher by 12.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,25,290 crore.

Revenue for the full year also touched a new high. Gross revenue for Q4FY26 rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 3,25,290 crore. Across FY26, consolidated gross revenue climbed 9.8% to an all-time high of Rs 11,75,919 crore. Full-year EBITDA reached a peak of Rs 2,07,911 crore, gaining 13.4% year-on-year.

Even after a 15% correction in 2026 so far, RIL shares are commanding a market capitalisation of over Rs 18 lakh crore.

As the earnings season completes its second week, nearest rivals HDFC Bank and PSU lender State Bank of India (SBI) have significant ground to cover to reach that mark.

Valued next by market capitalisation (Rs 12.08 lakh crore), HDFC Bank reported a consolidated net profit of $8.07 (Rs 76,026 crore) billion in FY26 versus $7.51 billion (Rs 70,792 crore) in the previous FY, up 7.4% YoY.

SBI is yet to announce its January-March quarter earnings, while its 9MFY26 PAT stands at Rs 63,656 crore. Brokerages such as Nomura and Nuvama Institutional Equities have pegged the Q4 bottom line at Rs 18,700 crore to Rs 20,090 crore.

Should the estimates hold true, the FY26 PAT for India's largest lender could be Rs 83,746 crore, implying a net profit of $8.89 billion.

For domestic IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS), FY26 PAT stood at Rs 49,454 crore ($5.25 billion).