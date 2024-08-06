Twitter
HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani takes zero salary, he never sells his shares, then how does he manage his expenses

Specifically, Mukesh Ambani holds 0.12% of the shares, equating to 80 lakh shares. His family, including his mother Kokilaben Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, and children Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani, also hold significant shares

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 06:52 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani takes zero salary, he never sells his shares, then how does he manage his expenses
Ambani and his family own a 50.39% stake in Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries' chief Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest industrialist, ranking 11th in the global list of billionaires. In the annual report of Reliance Industries, it was disclosed that Mukesh Ambani has not taken any salary since the COVID-19 pandemic began. His salary has been zero since the financial year 2020-21. Despite not taking a salary, Ambani does not sell his shares either. So, how does he manage his expenses?

Mukesh Ambani's major source of income is dividends. A dividend is a portion of a company's profit distributed to its shareholders. For instance, if Reliance Industries earns a profit of ₹1,000 crore, it might reinvest ₹500 crore into the company and distribute the remaining ₹500 crore among its shareholders. As a significant shareholder, Ambani receives a substantial portion of these dividends.

Ambani and his family own a 50.39% stake in Reliance Industries. Specifically, Mukesh Ambani holds 0.12% of the shares, equating to 80 lakh shares. His family, including his mother Kokilaben Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, and children Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani, also hold significant shares. Reliance typically distributes dividends ranging from ₹6.30 to ₹10 per share annually. Therefore, even a conservative estimate suggests Ambani's earnings from dividends alone are substantial.

In addition to dividends, Ambani earns from other ventures. He owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians, which generates significant revenue. Furthermore, he has personal investments in various private firms, adding to his income streams.

For example, in the fourth quarter of FY24, Reliance Industries declared a dividend of ₹10 per share. With 80 lakh shares, Ambani personally earned ₹8 crore from this dividend alone. Including the earnings from the entire promoter group, the Ambani family's income from dividends in 2023-24 was approximately ₹3,322 crore. This demonstrates how Ambani manages to earn billions without taking a salary.

Mukesh Ambani's financial strategy highlights the power of dividends and diversified investments. Despite not taking a salary or selling shares, he effectively manages his expenses and maintains his wealth through smart financial planning and investment. This approach not only secures his financial stability but also exemplifies a model of wealth management in the corporate world.

