Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), part of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group, is set to build a major beverage factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. The factory, located in the Orvakallu Mega Industrial Hub, will cost Rs. 1,622 crore. The company plans to start full production by December 2025. The new plant will produce cold drinks, fruit juices, bottled water, and other beverages. The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has provided 80 acres of land for the project, with each acre valued at Rs. 30 lakh.

Land acquisition for the project is expected to be finished by June 30, with registration by July 20. Construction and machinery installation are scheduled to be completed next year. Commercial production at the plant is planned to begin in December 2026, according to the official notice.

How Reliance will create job for locals?

Confirming the details of the project, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh posted on X, “As part of our commitment to Rayalaseema’s development, the state government has allotted land at Orvakal, Kurnool for Reliance Consumer Products Ltd to establish a Rs 1,622 crore mega beverages unit. Thanks to the visionary leadership of CM Chandrababu Naidu, the unit will manufacture carbonated drinks, juices and packaged water—creating 1,200 direct jobs for locals. Rayalaseema’s industrial transformation is taking shape.”

What State Industries Minister said?

State Industries Minister TG Bharat said that Andhra Pradesh secured this significant investment, outperforming other states. He noted that Reliance recognized the potential of Kurnool and chose to establish the factory there, highlighting the region's increasing importance in the state's industrial development.