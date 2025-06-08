Afcons has benefited greatly from the deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance in the stock market; on Monday, the company's shares closed at Rs 436 apiece, up about 3%.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has awarded Afcons Infrastructure Limited a contract valued at Rs 700 crore for key works on the Vinyl Project in Dahej, Gujarat. The project is expected to be finished by June 2026 and includes civil, mechanical, installation, testing, and commissioning activities. Afcons Infrastructure acknowledged receiving the Letter of Award (LOA) from Reliance Industries for this important contract in a regulatory filing.

In the meantime, Afcons has benefited greatly from the deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance in the stock market; on Monday, the company's shares closed at Rs 436 apiece, up about 3%.

According to its quarterly reports, Afcons Infrastructure's net profit for the March quarter ended March 31 was Rs 110.92 crore, a 23% decrease from Rs 144.90 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net profit of Rs 148.85 crore during the previous quarter.

In the fourth quarter of FY 25, Afcons' operating revenue was Rs 3,223.27 crore, up from Rs 3,636.43 crore during the same period the previous year.

A dividend of Rs 2.50 for shareholders has also been approved by the company's board of directors. Afcons Infrastructure's Executive Vice Chairman (Whole-time Director), Subramanian Krishnamurthy, stated in a stock exchange filing that the company's debt measure has significantly improved, with an order book of Rs 36,869 crore (excluding L1 projects of Rs 10,662 crore).

Afcons Infrastructure Limited, an Indian multinational construction and engineering firm with a focus on infrastructure projects, is a member of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. In addition to working on important infrastructure projects in India, such as the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir and the building of an underground portion of the Kanpur Metro, Afcons has completed more than 350 infrastructure projects in more than 25 countries worldwide.