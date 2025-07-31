Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...

Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens
BUSINESS
However, with Jio’s mega IPO plan now in the pipeline, it could soon make history by becoming the biggest IPO India has ever seen.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is gearing up for what could be the biggest IPO in India's history. According to the Bloomberg report, the conglomerate is looking to raise Rs 52200 crore by selling a 5% stake in the company.
In terms of IPO size, this listing has the potential to surpass all prior domestic IPO records and rank among the year's biggest global IPOs.
According to the report, the corporation is having informal discussions with SEBI to obtain regulatory permission, even if the proposal is still in its early stages.
Given the attention surrounding the Jio IPO, many people may be asking which has been India's largest initial public offering to yet. Hyundai Motor India led the way with its Rs 28,000 crore IPO in 2024, which is now the largest on record; previously, it was LIC's IPO.
But now that Jio's massive IPO plan is underway, it has the potential to become the largest IPO India has ever witnessed.