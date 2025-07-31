Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens

'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....', say sources after Trump's 'dead economy' remark

Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune

Centre issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's 25% tariff on India: 'We will take...'

Iran's BIG statement after US President Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India, says, 'Continues to weaponise...'

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs

Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens

Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' act in 'mass' film

'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....', say sources after Trump's 'dead economy' remark

'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....'

Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune

Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...

However, with Jio’s mega IPO plan now in the pipeline, it could soon make history by becoming the biggest IPO India has ever seen.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is gearing up for what could be the biggest IPO in India's history. According to the Bloomberg report, the conglomerate is looking to raise Rs 52200 crore by selling a 5% stake in the company. 

In terms of IPO size, this listing has the potential to surpass all prior domestic IPO records and rank among the year's biggest global IPOs.

According to the report, the corporation is having informal discussions with SEBI to obtain regulatory permission, even if the proposal is still in its early stages.

Given the attention surrounding the Jio IPO, many people may be asking which has been India's largest initial public offering to yet. Hyundai Motor India led the way with its Rs 28,000 crore IPO in 2024, which is now the largest on record; previously, it was LIC's IPO.

But now that Jio's massive IPO plan is underway, it has the potential to become the largest IPO India has ever witnessed.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rishi Kapoor got 'depressed' after Karz flopped, had to be hospitalised, Raj Kapoor told Subhash Ghai...: 'His father told me to...'
Rishi Kapoor got 'depressed' after Karz flopped, had to be hospitalised, then...
Japan, Russia Tsunami: 'Japanese Baba Vanga' had predicted huge disaster for Japan in July 2025, what else did she predict?
Japan, Russia Tsunami: 'Japanese Baba Vanga' had predicted huge disaster for Jap
Will Congress government in Telangana bring Muslim quota in reservation? CM Revanth Reddy says...
Will Congress govt in Telangana bring Muslim quota in reservation? CM says...
US Flight Horror: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner pilots avert major tragedy after mid-air engine failure, here's how
US Flight Horror: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner pilots avert major tragedy after...
First Australian-built rocket, ‘Eris,’ crashes 14 seconds of flight in a failed attempt to reach orbit, watch video
First Australian-built rocket, ‘Eris,’ crashes 14 seconds of flight
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE