IPL 2025 fans can watch cricket matches for free without paying separately for a streaming app.

Users will have more time to enjoy premium content at no extra cost as Reliance Jio, owned by Mukesh Ambani, extends its free JioHotstar subscription offer till April 15.

Jio has decided to extend it, even though it was originally scheduled to expire on March 22. This implies that cricket fans can watch IPL 2025 matches for free without purchasing a streaming app individually.

Jio customers can get a complimentary 90-day JioHotstar subscription when they recharge with Rs 299 or more. This makes 4K-resolution content available on smart TVs and smartphones. Subscribers also get a 50-day free trial of a JioFiber or Jio AirFiber connection, which improves their viewing experience even further.

Users must recharge their Jio mobile number with at least Rs 299 to receive this complimentary JioHotstar subscription. which includes:

1.5GB of 4G data per day for 28 days.

Free JioHotstar subscription to stream IPL 2025 live.

To avail this deal, current Jio customers who have already recharged can pay an extra Rs 100.

JioHotstar provides live chats, multi-angle viewing, AI-powered insights, real-time stat overlays, ultra-HD 4K streaming, and voice-assisted navigation.

With this new deal, Jio can draw additional customers to its platform, which has already surpassed 100 million subscribers. Using a freemium business model, it streamed the IPL 2024 for free, while JioHotstar required a membership to stream the IPL 2025. However, customers have the opportunity to access premium material for free during this limited-time promotion.