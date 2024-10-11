This makes him the second-biggest gainer in dollar terms and the 13th richest person globally

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, has once again topped the Forbes list of India's 100 richest tycoons for 2024. Ambani’s wealth surged by $27.5 billion over the past year, bringing his total net worth to $119.5 billion. This makes him the second-biggest gainer in dollar terms and the 13th richest person globally. His company, Reliance, also announced bonus shares for its investors as a Diwali gift.

Forbes revealed on October 9 that the collective wealth of India’s top 100 billionaires surpassed $1 trillion for the first time. The combined wealth rose by 40% in 2024 to $1.1 trillion, up from $799 billion in 2023. This surge was driven by strong stock market performance, with the BSE Sensex gaining 30% over the past year. As a result, over 80% of those on the list saw their wealth grow, with 58 adding $1 billion or more to their fortunes.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, ranked second with a family wealth of $116 billion, making him the biggest gainer, adding $48 billion.

Adani’s recovery follows a dip after a report from US short-seller Hindenburg.

Other top tycoons include Shiv Nadar, Dilip Shanghvi, and Radhakishan Damani, all adding billions to their wealth.