Reliance Jio users can recharge these plans on Jio's official website, MyJio app, or third-party apps such as Paytm, Google Pay or PhonePe.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is offering 20GB of free extra data on some of its popular prepaid plans - Rs 749 and Rs 899 plans, which come with high-speed data, unlimited calling and daily SMS benefits. Reliance Jio users can recharge these plans on Jio's official website, MyJio app, or third-party apps such as Paytm, Google Pay or PhonePe.

What these plans have to offer

Rs 749 Plan Details



- 72-day validity: With 2GB of high-speed data per day

- Unlimited calling: To any network

- 100 SMS per day: Stay connected with friends and family

- 20GB extra data: Free bonus data to enjoy more

- JioCinema access: Free access to JioCinema on mobile and TV for 90 days

- 50GB JioCloud storage: Securely store your files and memories

Rs 899 Plan Details



- 90-day validity: With 2GB of high-speed data per day

- Unlimited calling: To any network

- 100 SMS per day: Stay connected with friends and family

- 20GB extra data: Free bonus data to enjoy more

- JioCinema access: Free access to JioCinema on mobile and TV

- 50GB JioCloud storage: Securely store your files and memories

Airtel and Vodafone Idea also offer competitive plans:



- Airtel's Rs 699 plan: 56-day validity, 3GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS, and access to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream App, and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.



- Vodafone Idea's Rs 699 plan: 56-day validity, 3GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS, and access to Vi Movies & TV VIP, with additional benefits like Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover.