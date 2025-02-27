Reliance Jio plans: These plans cater to users seeking affordable and basic connectivity options, making JioPhone a popular choice for those who prefer simplicity and cost-effectiveness.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio offers a variety of prepaid plans tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers, including those using JioPhones. JioPhones are feature phones that exclusively support Jio SIMs, providing affordable access to calling, data and SMS services. These plans cater to users seeking affordable and basic connectivity options, making JioPhone a popular choice for those who prefer simplicity and cost-effectiveness. Here's an overview of some special JioPhone plans:

Rs 75 Plan

Validity: 23 days

Benefits: Unlimited calls, 100MB daily data with an additional 200MB and 50 SMS. After exhausting the daily data limit, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. The plan includes access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud.

Rs 91 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Benefits: Unlimited calls, 100MB daily data with an additional 200MB and 50 SMS. The plan also offers access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud, with internet speeds dropping to 64 Kbps after the daily limit.

Rs 125 Plan

Validity: 23 days

Benefits: Unlimited calls, 0.5GB daily data, and a total of 300 SMS. The plan includes access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud, with speeds reducing to 64 Kbps after the daily data limit.

Rs 152 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Benefits: Unlimited calls, 0.5GB daily data and a total of 300 SMS. The plan offers access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud, with internet speeds dropping to 64 Kbps after the daily limit.

Rs 186 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Benefits: Unlimited calls, 1GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. The plan includes access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud, with speeds reducing to 64 Kbps after the daily data limit.

Rs 223 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Benefits: Unlimited calls, 2GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. The plan offers access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud, with internet speeds dropping to 64 Kbps after the daily limit.

Rs 895 Plan

Validity: 336 days

Benefits: Unlimited calls, 50 SMS every 28 days and 2GB data every 28 days. The plan includes access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud, with speeds reducing to 64 Kbps after the data limit.