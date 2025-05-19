The offer is available for a limited time and users are advised to subscribe soon. When an user is choosing a recharge plan, he/she should carefully review the benefits and subscribe to the plan on the official website or partner store.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is known to give offers to its customers that aim at providing maximum benefit. In this article, we are going to talk about an offer available for Jio Home users who opt for 3-month, 6-month or 12-month plans. So, what is so special about this offer? The company is offering three months of extra validity on three three-month Jio recharge for its broadband users.

However, the offer is available for a limited time and users are advised to subscribe soon. When an user is choosing a recharge plan, he/she should carefully review the benefits and subscribe to the plan on the official website or partner store.

Know key benefits

- Extra validity without additional charges

- Double the validity with internet speed

- No extra payment for longer internet access

- OTT and smart home access benefits remain intact

- No hassle of frequent recharges

JioHome Plans

- Speed options: 30 Mbps to 300 Mbps+

- Starting price: Rs 399 (30 Mbps)

Meanwhile, earlier this year Reliance Jio had relaunched the Rs 189 prepaid plan amid backlash over its voice and SMS-only plans for reportedly not permitting any data top-ups. With the relaunch, Jio now provides an affordable plan with free voice and other data benefits for Rs 189. According to some online reports, Jio previously offered a Rs 189 package that was cancelled for an unknown reason, calling this a relaunch.

The 28-day validity of the Rs 189 prepaid package includes 300 free SMS and unlimited voice calls. It will provide 2GB of data at a fast speed, followed by 64Kbps unlimited data. Additionally, JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud memberships are free with the plan; however, JioCinema Premium Access is not supported.