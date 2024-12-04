The Rs 909 prepaid plan is valid for 84 days and provides users with 2GB of 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages daily.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has transformed the telecom landscape in India through his subsidiary, Reliance Jio. He disrupted the market by introducing affordable devices and data plans aimed at the general public. Over time, Ambani has rolled out various plans tailored to meet the specific needs of different user segments. Many of these Reliance Jio plans come bundled with additional services and subscriptions to popular OTT platforms like JioCinema and Sony LIV.



Continuing this trend, Reliance Jio has recently introduced a new prepaid plan for its users. This plan, priced at Rs 909, offers unlimited calls, 5G data, and subscriptions to several OTT platforms, including Sony LIV and Zee5.



The Rs 909 prepaid plan is valid for 84 days and provides users with 2GB of 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages daily. Additionally, it includes subscriptions to JioCinema and JioCloud, as well as access to Sony LIV and Zee5 through the JioTV app.



Recently, Reliance Jio also launched a new booster plan for Jio AirFiber at Rs 401. This data booster plan offers 1000GB of data valid for a single billing cycle. Any unused data will not carry over to the next cycle. This plan is designed for users who need extra data temporarily and requires an existing Jio AirFiber or Jio AirFiber Max subscription to access it.