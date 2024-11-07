With the introduction of these innovative services, Jio is positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the cloud storage market, challenging established players like Google Drive and Apple iCloud.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is recognised as the richest man in Asia and continues to broaden his extensive business empire. Reliance Industries, the most valuable firm in India, is venturing into new territories. Ambani introduced the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer, which provides Jio users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage. This storage solution allows users to securely store and access their photos, videos, documents, and other digital content. Ambani stated that this offer would launch during the upcoming Diwali festival, presenting a "powerful and affordable solution" that makes cloud data storage and AI services accessible to everyone.

"We will also have the most competitive prices in the market for those requiring additional storage," he added. Emphasizing the importance of accessibility, Ambani expressed that AI should not be a luxury for a select few but rather available to all users across various devices.

"This requires a delivery model where AI services and data processed by AI are hosted in the cloud, enabling every user to access their data and services from anywhere using low-latency broadband networks," he explained. This approach aims to ensure that everyone can benefit from AI technology, regardless of their socio-economic status.

JioPhonecall AI Service

In addition to the cloud storage offer, Akash Ambani introduced the JioPhonecall AI service, which enables users to record calls and store them in Jio Cloud. This service automatically transcribes calls and can summarise or translate conversations into different languages. It aims to make important voice communications easily accessible and understandable across various languages.

Competitive Landscape

With the introduction of these innovative services, Jio is positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the cloud storage market, challenging established players like Google Drive and Apple iCloud. The promise of 100 GB of free storage is particularly appealing compared to Google’s 100 GB plan priced at Rs130 per month and Apple’s iCloud offerings starting at Rs 75 for 50 GB.

