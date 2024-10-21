Subscribers also benefit from 100 SMS per day alongside this monthly plan. Additionally, users receive 1.5GB of daily data; once this limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 64 kbps.

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom provider in India and a significant player in global data services has introduced an appealing Rs 319 prepaid plan that offers a validity of 30 days. This plan distinguishes itself from the typical 28-day offerings by providing users with an additional two days of service. Jio's combo plans seamlessly integrate unlimited voice calling with data benefits, enhancing user flexibility and convenience.



This article delves into the specifics of Jio's 30-day validity recharge plan, highlighting its features and advantages.



The Rs 319 plan from Reliance Jio is designed for a full calendar month, ensuring users enjoy uninterrupted service for 30 days. It includes unlimited voice calls to any network within India, allowing customers to communicate without incurring extra charges.



Subscribers also benefit from 100 SMS per day alongside this monthly plan. Additionally, users receive 1.5GB of daily data; once this limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

Included in this plan are complimentary subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, although access to premium content on JioCinema is not provided.

