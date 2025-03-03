Mukesh Ambani has seen a major decline in his net worth in recent times. However, he is still the richest person in India.

Reliance share news: Reliane Industries of billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to face heat of the Indian share market. On Monday as well, the share of the company hit by 2.17 per cent. The market capitalisation of RIL fell by Rs 35,319.49 crore on March 3 in over six hours (market timings). The Ambani-led company's mcap now dropped to Rs 15.89 lakh crore. The company has now seen two consecutive days of decline, following a three-day losing streak earlier in the week, excluding Thursday's session. Reliance Industries shares closed at Rs 1,174 with a Rs 26.10 or 2.17 per cent drop.

Besides, the stock of all Reliance Group companies saw a significant decline on Monday, eroding more than Rs 40,000 crore from their market cap. The total market-cap of these companies, including RIL, dropped by Rs 40,511.91 crore, bringing it down to Rs 17.46 lakh crore. The sharp losses were part of a broader weakness in the market, with all stocks within the group registering losses.

The flagship company of the Reliance Group, Reliance Industries, was the third biggest loser in the Nifty 50. The company contributed significantly to the decline in the Nifty index, and is the second largest weightage stock in the benchmark index.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

The Reliance Industries chairman, Ambani, now boasts a net worth of USD 85.9 billion, as per Forbes. The 67-year-old billionaire has seen a major decline in his net worth in recent times. However, he is still the richest person in India. His Reliance is also the most valuable firm in the country.

