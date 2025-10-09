Mukesh Ambani still No 1 on Forbes list of India's 100 richest people but his wealth declines by Rs...

The combined wealth of India’s 100 richest individuals declined by 9%, or $100 billion, to a total of $1 trillion this year. The fall is largely attributed to currency depreciation and a 3% drop in the benchmark Sensex.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has once again claimed the top spot on Forbes India’s 100 Richest 2025 list. Despite a 12% drop in his wealth from last year, Ambani’s net worth stands at an impressive $105 billion, down by $14.5 billion. The decline comes amid a weaker rupee and a dip in the stock market. Ambani, whose conglomerate spans oil, retail, and telecom, has now ventured into artificial intelligence with the launch of Reliance Intelligence, and plans to list Jio, the group’s telecom arm, in 2026.

Following Ambani is infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani and his family, who hold the second position with a $92 billion fortune. Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, saw some relief in September when India’s market regulator stated that allegations made by US short seller Hindenburg Research could not be substantiated. The 2023 report had triggered a sharp sell-off in Adani Group shares, but the recent regulatory statement has helped restore investor confidence.

The combined wealth of India’s 100 richest individuals declined by 9%, or $100 billion, to a total of $1 trillion this year. The fall is largely attributed to currency depreciation and a 3% drop in the benchmark Sensex. Nearly two-thirds of the billionaires on the list, including Ambani, saw a decline in their fortunes.

Climbing three spots to No. 4 is telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal, whose family wealth rose by $3.5 billion to $34.2 billion, making him this year’s biggest dollar gainer. Mittal last occupied the fourth position in 2008. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, slipped one rank to No. 5 with a fortune of $33.2 billion.

Among the new entrants are the Doshi siblings at No. 37, debuting with a combined wealth of $7.5 billion following the stellar public listing of their company, Waaree Energies, India’s largest solar panel manufacturer by capacity. Another newcomer, Sunil Vachani (No. 80, $3.85 billion), founder and chairman of Dixon Technologies, also joined the elite club. His company manufactures electronics for global giants like Samsung and Xiaomi.

Several names made a comeback to the list, including Leena Tewari of USV (No. 82, $3.8 billion), PNC Menon of Sobha (No. 87, $3.6 billion), and KP Ramasamy of KPR Mill (No. 97, $3.3 billion). Seven individuals dropped off from last year’s ranking, with the cut-off to qualify falling slightly to $3.2 billion, down from $3.3 billion in 2024.

The Forbes Rich List was compiled using detailed data on shareholdings and finances from families, individuals, analysts, and regulatory filings. Publicly traded assets were valued using stock prices and exchange rates as of September 19, 2025, while private companies were assessed against comparable listed firms. The rankings include family fortunes and may feature foreign citizens with significant business or residential ties to India.