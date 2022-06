Mukesh Ambani | Photo: File

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the digital arm of Indian conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, said on Tuesday Ambani would resign as director of the unit. The company said it had appointed non-executive director and Mukesh`s son Akash Ambani as the chairman of the board.

