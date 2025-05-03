Anant Ambani, during the interview, praised his wife Radhika Merchant and called her 'the person of my dreams'. Crediting Radhika Merchant for being a support like no other, especially during his struggle with health issues, Anant Ambani said, "I am lucky (to have her) for sure."

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, who began his new role as Executive Director at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on May 1, has always grabbed headlines for his personal life, especially his difficult battles with many health issues. Anant Ambani shocked the world after he lost 108 kg in a short time but Mukesh Ambani's son, who has battled with asthma and obesity from a young age, gained it all back soon enough, exposing him to trolling. In an earlier interview with India Today, Anant Ambani once revealed the name of the person who had always stood by him through all the ups and downs, and it's not Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, or Akash Ambani.

Anant Ambani, during the interview, praised his wife Radhika Merchant and called her 'the person of my dreams'. Crediting Radhika Merchant for being a support like no other, especially during his struggle with health issues, Anant Ambani said, "I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals."

Speaking about how Radhika Merchant supported him while he battled his many health issues, Anant Ambani said, "Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength."

Anant Ambani said he was able to battle his health issues only due to constant support from his family and Radhika Merchant.

