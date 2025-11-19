Mukesh Ambani, son Akash Ambani set to meet Samsung’s Jay Y Lee in...; what's on the agenda?

Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...
BUSINESS
Mukesh Ambani, Indian billionaire and Reliance Industries chairman, is set to visit South Korea for talks with Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong next week. Ambani will be accompanied by his eldest son, Akash Ambani, chairman and chief of the board of directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, Korean Economic Daily reported. The move is seen as strengthening collaboration in next-generation telecommunications and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
The 68-year-old will arrive in Korea on November 25 for a two-day trip with Akash. The two are slated to tour Samsung’s Suwon complex with the Samsung chair, known in international circles by his English name Jay Y Lee. They will also inspect Samsung’s production lines for 5G equipment and early-stage 6G development. Reliance is also building what is expected to be the world’s largest AI-optimized data-center complex.
Reliance has long been one of Samsung’s most important overseas telecom clients. Since 2012, the Indian conglomerate has invested about USD 27.3 billion to roll out a nationwide 4G LTE network, with Samsung serving for more than a decade as its sole equipment supplier. Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company, has grown into one of the world’s largest mobile carriers with more than 506 million subscribers as of September 2025.