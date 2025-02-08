This offering arrives as competitors like Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased their prices by 15%. In response to these hikes, Jio's plan is a strategic move to maintain a competitive edge. The plan provides a comprehensive suite of benefits, targeting heavy data users and reinforcing Jio's mark

Reliance Jio has introduced a new recharge plan that effectively costs Rs 10 per day. This plan is priced at Rs 999 for a 98-day period and includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to 5G internet. Subscribers also receive complimentary access to JioTV, JioCloud and JioCinema.



This offering arrives as competitors like Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased their prices by 15%. In response to these hikes, Jio's plan is a strategic move to maintain a competitive edge. The plan provides a comprehensive suite of benefits, targeting heavy data users and reinforcing Jio's market position. Jio's plan is designed to appeal to a broad audience by combining affordability with substantial data and entertainment options.

The Jio Rs 10 plan is a basic recharge that provides Rs 7.47 talk time without additional validity and does not offer any data allowance. This plan can be used with an existing plan that has validity for making voice calls.



Here's how it compares to other affordable Jio plans:



Rs 239 Plan: Offers unlimited free calling on any network throughout India with a shorter validity of 22 days. This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, along with 100 free SMS each day and access to Jio's OTT apps.



Rs 249 Plan: For Rs 10 more, this plan offers a validity of 28 days. Users can enjoy unlimited free calling on any network across India. Additionally, it provides 1GB of daily data and 100 free SMS. Users will also have access to Jio's complimentary OTT apps.

Rs 999 Plan: This plan costs Rs 10 per day and is priced at Rs 999 for a 98-day period. It includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to 5G internet. Subscribers also receive complimentary access to JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema.

Rs 101 4G data pack: It offers a total of 12GB data, and 1,000 minutes Jio to non-Jio networks.



Rs 51 Plan: offering 6GB data and 500 minutes for Jio to non-Jio networks.



Rs 21 Plan: gives unlimited 2GB data and 200 minutes for Jio to non-Jio networks. The validity of these packs depends on your existing plan.

Reliance Jio also has two new prepaid plans focusing solely on voice and SMS benefits.

Rs 458 plan offers unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS for 84 days.

Rs 1958 plan includes unlimited calls and a substantial 3600 SMS for 365 days.