Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani slips to 12th spot in world’s richest people in 2024 list, he was overtaken by…; check updated list here

Huang, founder and CEO of the major American AI chipmaker Nvidia, has surpassed him. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, both Ambani and Huang have a net worth of $113 billion.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 08:17 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani slips to 12th spot in world’s richest people in 2024 list, he was overtaken by…; check updated list here
India and Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, has slipped one spot on the list of the world’s richest individuals in 2024. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, had been positioned on the 11th spot on this list but has now slipped to 12th place. Jensen 

Huang, founder and CEO of the major American AI chipmaker Nvidia, has surpassed him. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, both Ambani and Huang have a net worth of $113 billion. However, Huang is ahead with some decimal points. On Friday, Huang's net worth rose by $4.73 billion, while Ambani’s net worth grew by $12.1 million.

Nvidia's shares have rose this year, making Huang the highest-earning billionaire of the year. His net worth has grown by $69.3 billion this year. 

Following him on the list is Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms, whose net worth has grown by $59.5 billion this year. Zuckerberg is fourth on the spot of the world’s richest people with a whopping net worth of $188 billion. On Friday, his net worth declined by $1.38 billion. Ambani’s net worth has risen by $16.3 billion this year.

Here is an updated list of top 10 richest people in world.

1. Elon Musk, tops the list with $244 billion. On Friday, his net worth grew by $6.91 billion.

2. French businessman Bernard Arnault, with $201 billion.

3. Jeff Bezos, with $200 billion.

4. Bill Gates, with $159 billion.

5. Larry Ellison, with $154 billion.

6. Larry Page, with $149 billion.

7. Steve Ballmer, with $145 billion.

8. Warren Buffett, with $143 billion.

9. Sergey Brin, with $141 billion.

10. Gautam Adani, with $104 billion, is 15th on the list. His net worth rose by $19.6 billion this year.

 

 

