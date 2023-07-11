Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar to Dilip Shanghvi: Know the educational qualifications of 6 Indian billionaires

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and is a Stanford dropout. Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries with a net worth of $97.3 billion.

The boom in India's economy has made a space for 169 Indians in the World’s Billionaires list, as per Forbes. Running a billion-dollar company is not an easy feat and requires a lot of hard work and strong educational background. What do you think makes a person a billionaire? Today, we will tell you about the richest billionaires in India and their educational qualifications.

Mukesh Ambani

Net worth: $97.3 billion

Mukesh Ambani completed his schooling at the Hill Grange High School in Mumbai. He then graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology. Mukesh Ambani then set on to pursue an MBA from Stanford University but later dropped out in 1980 to join Reliance.

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Adani Group is on number 24 of the world list, as per Forbes. Gautam Adani is a college dropout. He completed his schooling at Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya in Gujarat and later took admission to the University of Gujarat for a bachelor’s degree in commerce. He dropped out before he could complete his degree.

Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla is the chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the Serum Institute of India and Poonawalla Fincorp. Cyrus Poonawalla, after finishing school, graduated from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, University of Pune in 1966 and founded Serum Institute of India.

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies and the Shiv Nadar Foundation studied at the Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School, Madurai. Shiv Nadar obtained a pre-university degree from the American College, Madurai, and holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

Radhakishan Damani

Radhakishan Damani, the owner of Avenue Supermarts Limited and founder of D’Mart, is also a dropout from the University of Mumbai where he enlisted for a degree in commerce.

Dilip Shanghvi

Dilip Shanghvi, the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta. Dilip Shanghvi also joined the J. J. Ajmera High School and Bhawanipur Education Society College, where he did his schooling and graduated, respectively.

