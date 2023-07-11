Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar to Dilip Shanghvi: Know the educational qualifications of 6 Indian billionaires

Headlines

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Soulmate Sketch Master Wang Reviews (Jimmy Fallon) Should You Buy Accurate Soulmate Drawing and Reading? Reddit Report!.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she’s missing her father, Mahesh Bhatt, for the first time

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Soulmate Sketch Master Wang Reviews (Jimmy Fallon) Should You Buy Accurate Soulmate Drawing and Reading? Reddit Report!.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

Diabetes tips: 8 low calorie salads to control blood sugar

Super expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta

7 Bollywood films starring Shah Rukh Khan as bad guy 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

Big blow to Khalistanis in Australia after PM Modi’s visit, ‘Sikhs For Justice’ event cancelled

BJP’s defeat in Karnataka is also a defeat of capitalism: Tejashwi Yadav

DNA: In-depth analysis of Dorsey's leftist ideology

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

World's richest film director is worth Rs 60,000 crore, made only six films, it's not Spielberg, Nolan, or James Cameron

Homebusiness

business

Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar to Dilip Shanghvi: Know the educational qualifications of 6 Indian billionaires

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and is a Stanford dropout. Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries with a net worth of $97.3 billion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The boom in India's economy has made a space for 169 Indians in the World’s Billionaires list, as per Forbes. Running a billion-dollar company is not an easy feat and requires a lot of hard work and strong educational background. What do you think makes a person a billionaire? Today, we will tell you about the richest billionaires in India and their educational qualifications. 

Mukesh Ambani 
Net worth: $97.3 billion 

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and is a Stanford dropout. Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries with a net worth of $97.3 billion. 

Mukesh Ambani completed his schooling at the Hill Grange High School in Mumbai. He then graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology. Mukesh Ambani then set on to pursue an MBA from Stanford University but later dropped out in 1980 to join Reliance. 

Gautam Adani 

Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Adani Group is on number 24 of the world list, as per Forbes. Gautam Adani is a college dropout. He completed his schooling at Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya in Gujarat and later took admission to the University of Gujarat for a bachelor’s degree in commerce. He dropped out before he could complete his degree. 

Cyrus Poonawalla 

Cyrus Poonawalla is the chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the Serum Institute of India and Poonawalla Fincorp. Cyrus Poonawalla, after finishing school, graduated from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, University of Pune in 1966 and founded Serum Institute of India. 

Shiv Nadar 

Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies and the Shiv Nadar Foundation studied at the Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School, Madurai. Shiv Nadar obtained a pre-university degree from the American College, Madurai, and holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

Radhakishan Damani 

Radhakishan Damani, the owner of Avenue Supermarts Limited and founder of D’Mart, is also a dropout from the University of Mumbai where he enlisted for a degree in commerce. 

Dilip Shanghvi 

Dilip Shanghvi, the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta. Dilip Shanghvi also joined the J. J. Ajmera High School and Bhawanipur Education Society College, where he did his schooling and graduated, respectively.

READ | Meet the woman who is often seen with PM Narendra Modi during his foreign visits, what is her job?

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Centre scrap Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir? What has changed in J-K, Ladakh since Centre’s move?

Mission Impossible 7 actress Hayley Atwell opens up on relationship rumours with Tom Cruise: 'It feels a little dirty'

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Woman's attempt to steal peacock's eggs ends with lesson from father peacock, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE