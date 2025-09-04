Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, emphasises new businesses, Has he come under pressure of Donald Trump's tariffs?

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri gets punished by taskmaster for..: 'Main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab..'
Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch an AI company, Reliance Intelligence. The new subsidiary will join hands with IT giant Alphabet to open a new tab Google and to bring cloud services to Meta Platforms.
Billionaire entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani has shared his vision on the flagship of his conglomerate, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). He emphasized the telecom business, a new AI venture, and the expansion of the retail and new-energy businesses. This came after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on India for buying Russian oil. White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro went to the extent of accusing India of profiteering on cheap crude oil.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is the biggest private sector buyer of Russian oil. It bought Russian oil at a discount, refined the same, and sold petroleum worth $60 billion since the beginning of the Ukraine War. Mukesh Ambani sought to send the signal that he is unperturbed by the Trump tariffs. The RIL has a market capitalisation of $204 billion. Its subsidiary Reliance Jio will launch its IPO next year. Mukesh Ambani claimed that the telecom major now has 500 million customers. The company has entered its 10th year of operations and has become the country's largest telco.
(Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet)
Reliance Industries chairman also announced the launch of an AI company, Reliance Intelligence. The new subsidiary will join hands with IT giant Alphabet to open a new tab in Google and to bring cloud services. It will work with Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta Platforms to open a new tab to build out AI offerings for businesses as well as the government. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a guest appearance at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.