Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israeli Air Force conducting strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

Mukesh Ambani shakes market with Jio plan, set to take on Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

The fate of Anil Ambani's company can change after October 1 when Reliance Infra board would meet to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

Mukesh Ambani shakes market with Jio plan, set to take on Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL

Mukesh Ambani shakes market with Jio plan, set to take on Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL

The fate of Anil Ambani's company can change after October 1 when Reliance Infra board would meet to...

The fate of Anil Ambani's company can change after October 1 when Reliance Infra board would meet to...

Impressive educational qualification of Kriti Sanon

Impressive educational qualification of Kriti Sanon

Five snakes that can swim or fly 

Five snakes that can swim or fly 

8 astonishing pics of exoplanets discovered by NASA

8 astonishing pics of exoplanets discovered by NASA

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

Aishwarya Rai wins hearts at IIFA Utsavam 2024, touches 'guru' Mani Ratnam's feet

Aishwarya Rai wins hearts at IIFA Utsavam 2024, touches 'guru' Mani Ratnam's feet

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

Meet actress discovered by Vinod Khanna, film with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan made her a star

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani shakes market with Jio plan, set to take on Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL

In addition to the calling, SMS, and data benefits, users who opt for this plan will also receive free subscriptions to popular Jio apps.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 07:55 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani shakes market with Jio plan, set to take on Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecommunications business in India that has revolutionized internet usage in the nation. Jio is managed by Mukesh Ambani’s elder son, Akash Ambani. Today, we will tell you about a Jio plan that has shaken the entire telecom sector of Mukesh Ambani.  One such plan that has sent shockwaves through the telecom sector, is Jio’s Rs 895 plan. 

Jio's portfolio includes a variety of recharge plans to meet the various needs of its subscribers. But the Rs. 895 plan stands out for being both reasonably priced and having an extended validity period. Jio subscribers find this plan quite appealing because it provides an incredible 336 days of service at a very low rate. It will only cost you about Rs. 2 a day if you use our Rs. 895 Plan for 336 days.

Rs 895 Jio plan offers unlimited calling. Users can make unlimited calls to any network for 336 days, without worrying about running out of minutes. In addition to the calling benefits, users also receive 50 SMS every 28 days, ensuring they can stay connected via text as well.

A total of 24 GB of high-speed data are allotted to consumers under the plan; these GB are split up into 2 GB every 28 days. For Jio phone customers who require continuous internet connection for surfing, chatting, and streaming.

Other than data benefits, SMS, and calling, users who choose this plan will also get free subscriptions to well-known Jio apps. These include the free entertainment and storage options provided by Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud. It's crucial to remember that this package is only intended for Jio Phone customers.


 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

Meet Bollywood actress with Iraqi mother and Pakistani father, worked with Salman Khan, called Sonu Nigam ‘chameleon’

Meet Bollywood actress with Iraqi mother and Pakistani father, worked with Salman Khan, called Sonu Nigam ‘chameleon’

Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

'If you were to die…': This company's head designer's advice on work ethic sparks internet debate

'If you were to die…': This company's head designer's advice on work ethic sparks internet debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement