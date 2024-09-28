Mukesh Ambani shakes market with Jio plan, set to take on Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL

In addition to the calling, SMS, and data benefits, users who opt for this plan will also receive free subscriptions to popular Jio apps.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecommunications business in India that has revolutionized internet usage in the nation. Jio is managed by Mukesh Ambani’s elder son, Akash Ambani. Today, we will tell you about a Jio plan that has shaken the entire telecom sector of Mukesh Ambani. One such plan that has sent shockwaves through the telecom sector, is Jio’s Rs 895 plan.

Jio's portfolio includes a variety of recharge plans to meet the various needs of its subscribers. But the Rs. 895 plan stands out for being both reasonably priced and having an extended validity period. Jio subscribers find this plan quite appealing because it provides an incredible 336 days of service at a very low rate. It will only cost you about Rs. 2 a day if you use our Rs. 895 Plan for 336 days.

Rs 895 Jio plan offers unlimited calling. Users can make unlimited calls to any network for 336 days, without worrying about running out of minutes. In addition to the calling benefits, users also receive 50 SMS every 28 days, ensuring they can stay connected via text as well.

A total of 24 GB of high-speed data are allotted to consumers under the plan; these GB are split up into 2 GB every 28 days. For Jio phone customers who require continuous internet connection for surfing, chatting, and streaming.

Other than data benefits, SMS, and calling, users who choose this plan will also get free subscriptions to well-known Jio apps. These include the free entertainment and storage options provided by Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud. It's crucial to remember that this package is only intended for Jio Phone customers.





