British oil and energy giant BP is planning to sell its famous lubricant brand, Castrol. According to a Bloomberg report, BP has already started looking for a buyer for Castrol, which makes lubricants for cars and industries and is well-known across the globe. Many major companies and investment firms have shown interest in the deal. One of them is Reliance Industries Limited, owned by Mukesh Ambani.

Other big names like Apollo Global Management and Lone Star Funds are also preparing to take part. Reports suggest the deal could be worth between USD 8 to 10 billion (around Rs 66,400 crore to Rs 83,000 crore). Initial bids are expected in the next few weeks, and some companies may even team up to make a joint offer.

BP is selling Castrol as part of its plan to reduce debt. In February, BP announced it wanted to raise around USD 20 billion by 2027 by selling some of its assets. The sale of Castrol is part of this effort.

Reports say that BP has already shared early information about the deal with potential buyers like Brookfield Asset Management and Stonepeak Partners. The sale process is still at an early stage, and no final decision has been made yet. There’s also a possibility that Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest energy company, could join the race. In March, reports said Aramco was considering making an offer.

Castrol is a major name in the lubricant business and supplies products for both cars and industrial use. Recently, it has started working on liquid cooling technology for AI data centers — a field gaining importance as artificial intelligence continues to grow.

Reliance Industries has a strong global presence. It has previously bought well-known UK assets like the luxury Stoke Park hotel and the toy store chain Hamleys. The company is involved in various sectors including oil refining, petrochemicals, telecom, and retail.