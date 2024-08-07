Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani says its Rs 2004000 crore company is ready for...

He also outlined plans from net zero to the roll-out of True5G telecom network and retail.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani says its Rs 2004000 crore company is ready for...
Mukesh Ambani is still the richest man in Asia with a real-time net worth of USD 113.4 billion or Rs 952070 crore, as per Forbes. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries which is India's most valuable firm. It is present in several sectors and has a market cap of Rs 2004000 crore, as of August 7. Now, the 67-year-old billionaire expressed confidence that Reliance is ready for the next level of growth.

Ambani said, "Reliance has consolidated its balance sheet after the previous round of capex and is ready for the next level of growth." He also outlined plans from net zero to the roll-out of True5G telecom network and retail. In the firm's latest annual report, he said in the world of volatility and uncertainty, India is shining as a beacon of stability and prosperity.
 
Reliance has over the past decade added telecom, retail and finance to its core business of oil and chemicals. It is now pivoting a green pathway, targeting net zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2035. Ambani said the launch of Jio 4G mobile telephony services in 2016 "turned a data dark India into a data rich nation, supplying every Indian home with affordable, high-speed 4G data".

"And this year, Jio has further enhanced the country's digital infrastructure by rolling out its True5G network across India in world-record time," he said. On retail, he said as India's largest retailer, Reliance Retail is perfectly positioned to serve the consumption needs of fast-growing economy. While its all-encompassing range of products gains traction, its new commerce initiative is not just home deliveries of groceries to electronics but also supporting small indigenous merchants and kirana shop owners, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

