Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

Business

Nita Ambani to get richer due to this move of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, she is set to earn Rs...

Her dividend income for the fiscal year 2023-24 will rise to Rs 80 lakh, which is more than her earnings in the previous fiscal year 2022-23.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Nita Ambani to get richer due to this move of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, she is set to earn Rs...
    Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani is set to receive a larger dividend this year when Reliance Industries distributes its annual dividends to shareholders. For the fiscal year 2024, the company will pay dividends to all eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries.

    In May this year, the company announced a 100% dividend for its shareholders. In a stock exchange filing, the company stated, "For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, a dividend of ₹10 per equity
    share, or 100% of the face value of Rs 10 per share, has been recommended.

    Her dividend income for the fiscal year 2023-24 will rise to Rs 80 lakh, which is more than her earnings in the previous fiscal year 2022-23.

    According to Reliance Industries' shareholding data, Nita Ambani holds 80,52,021 equity shares in the company. This means she will receive Rs 8 crore in dividend income. For the fiscal year 2022-23, Reliance Industries had declared a dividend of Rs 9 per share, which earned her Rs 7.2 crore in dividend income.

    On Wednesday, Reliance's shares opened at Rs 2,986.25 on the BSE.  The market capitalization of India's largest company led by Mukesh Ambani stands at Rs 20,25,245.24 crore.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
