Nita Ambani to get richer due to this move of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, she is set to earn Rs...

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani is set to receive a larger dividend this year when Reliance Industries distributes its annual dividends to shareholders. For the fiscal year 2024, the company will pay dividends to all eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries. In May this year, the company announced a 100% dividend for its shareholders. In a stock exchange filing, the company stated, "For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, a dividend of ₹10 per equity

share, or 100% of the face value of Rs 10 per share, has been recommended. Her dividend income for the fiscal year 2023-24 will rise to Rs 80 lakh, which is more than her earnings in the previous fiscal year 2022-23. According to Reliance Industries' shareholding data, Nita Ambani holds 80,52,021 equity shares in the company. This means she will receive Rs 8 crore in dividend income. For the fiscal year 2022-23, Reliance Industries had declared a dividend of Rs 9 per share, which earned her Rs 7.2 crore in dividend income. On Wednesday, Reliance's shares opened at Rs 2,986.25 on the BSE. The market capitalization of India's largest company led by Mukesh Ambani stands at Rs 20,25,245.24 crore.

