Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani has shed light on the company's succession planning in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg’s Haslinda Amin on Latitude. She emphasised that her children—Akash, Isha and Anant—chose their respective divisions within the conglomerate based on their interests and passions.

"All of them are so passionate about what they do. And I sometimes just have to watch them fly to their own dreams," she shared.

Nita Ambani plays a crucial role in shaping Reliance’s future while simultaneously spearheading major initiatives beyond business. She is leading the company’s new joint venture with Disney, which aims to challenge global streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Sony in Asia’s biggest entertainment market. Additionally, she is committed to raising India's global profile through initiatives that promote "Made in India," back the country’s Olympic hosting bid, advance cricket, and support gender equality.

As part of Reliance’s well-structured leadership transition, Akash Ambani heads Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, overseeing the telecom business; Isha Ambani leads Reliance Retail Ltd; and Anant Ambani is at the helm of the Group’s green energy projects while also managing the Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for Animals in Jamnagar, Gujarat.