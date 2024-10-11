Cfore’s survey, conducted between March and July 2024 across 92 cities, ranked top schools in India based on 14 key parameters under 16 categories.

Three Reliance Foundation Schools have been recognized among the top institutions in the Cfore Top 100 Indian Curriculum Day Co-Ed Schools Ranking 2024. The Reliance Foundation School in Koparkhairane secured second place in Navi Mumbai and ranked 12th in Maharashtra. The Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Reliance Foundation School was ranked first in Jamnagar and fifth in Gujarat. Additionally, the Reliance Foundation School in Surat earned second place in the city and ranked 22nd in Gujarat.

Cfore’s survey, conducted between March and July 2024 across 92 cities, ranked top schools in India based on 14 key parameters under 16 categories. The evaluation criteria included teacher competence and relationships, pedagogy, curriculum relevance, leadership, teacher care, growth environment, and personalized education. Other factors such as academic rigor, sports, co-curricular activities, parental involvement, infrastructure, return on investment, life skills, social engagement, hostel facilities, pastoral care, and placements were also considered.

Under the leadership of Founder and Chairperson Nita M. Ambani, Reliance Foundation has been working towards improving the quality of life for all, with a focus on rural transformation, education, healthcare, sports development, disaster management, women’s empowerment, urban renewal, and arts, culture, and heritage. The foundation’s initiatives have impacted over 77 million people across more than 55,550 villages and urban areas in India.

At the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited in August 2023, Nita Ambani outlined the foundation's vision: “Our vision is to set up international schools with an Indian heart and soul. To make this vision a reality, Reliance Foundation is proud to introduce our flagship Teacher Training initiative with our soon-to-be-launched School Leadership & Administration Programme. Beyond our schools, I am happy to share that through Reliance Foundation, we aim to provide world-class early childhood care and education for over 10 million children from disadvantaged communities across India. This programme aims to build capacity development models and provide learning resources for students and teachers all over India. Our efforts go beyond academic learning to promote complete development, including social-emotional skills, critical thinking, and physical well-being."