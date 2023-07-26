Mukesh Ambani’s tastes initial success in Rs 99 crore trial, now plans to bet big on Rs 999 JioBharat phone

Mukesh Ambani has launched several Jio products for the Indian market at affordable price to cater the masses and continuing on that path, he recently launched the JioBharat V2 phone.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and runs India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, which has a Rs 17.69 trillion market cap. He is also a key player in India’s telecom industry with a huge chunk of market share under his Reliance Jio brand. Over the years, Ambani has launched several Jio products for the Indian market at affordable price to cater the masses and continuing on that path, he recently launched the JioBharat V2 phone. Priced at Rs 999, JioBharat V2 is India’s cheapest internet-enabled phone and only 10 lakh units of the smartphone initially went on sale during the trial phase. After successfully selling 10 lakh units worth Rs 99 crore, Mukesh Ambani is reportedly scaling up the distribution of the JioBharat phone.

After telco released the results of fiscal’s first quarter, brokerage from BNP Paribas in its report said that, “The JioBharat platform is ready to scale up with a successful initial trial of 1 million devices.” For those who are unaware, the new Jio Bharat V2 runs the Jio Bharat platform which can be adopted by other phone brands to build ‘Jio Bharat phones’.

As of now, the company has partnered with Karbonn and Jio Bharat V2 is a result of that. Other manufacturers can also partner with Reliance Jio to launch an affordable internet-enabled smartphone that runs the Jio Bharat platform which enables users to access UPI, JioCinema and other services easily.

The new Jio Bharat V2 not only gets the benefits when it comes to the price of the device as the company has also announced bunch of affordable data plans with the phone.