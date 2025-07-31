Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV and other benefits

These plans are beneficial for users who want unlimited data and free calling without spending more money, and also want to keep their secondary SIM active.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, founded by Mukesh Ambani, has transformed how Indians use smartphones. Now led by Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s son, Jio has been instrumental in making the internet more accessible to millions across the country.

Now, finding the best recharge plan on a tight budget each month has become increasingly challenging for customers, particularly those attending school or college. Nonetheless, Jio continues to offer its customers a number of affordable deals, all of which are around Rs 300. Users who wish to keep their secondary SIM operational and want unlimited internet and free calling without going over budget may find these options useful. Let's discuss the top Jio prepaid recharge options that cost less than Rs 300.

If you’re looking for a Jio prepaid plan for around Rs 300, here are some of the greatest options available right now.

Rs 198 Plan

Validity: 14 days

Data: 2GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Rs 199 Plan

Validity: 18 days

Data: 1.58 GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Rs 239 Plan

Validity: 22 days

Data: 1.5GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Rs 209 Plan

Validity: 22 days

Data: 22GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Rs 299 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 1.5GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

These plans are ideal for users with moderate data needs who appreciate additional services like streaming and cloud storage. With the flexibility in validity periods and a consistent daily data allowance, these options provide great value for money while ensuring users stay connected without breaking the bank.