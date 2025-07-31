Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What happened at Malegaon 18 years ago that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit were...

New mom Ishita Dutta unwell for past month, drastically losses weight, her 2-year-old son is down with..., pens concerning note: 'It's been a really tough month'

2008 Malegaon blast case verdict: Ex-BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and 5 other accused acquitted

Lyricist Rajendra Krishan wrote THIS song inspired by his wife's wet hair after taking bath, became superhit, name is..., film was..

Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV and other benefits

What! Mohit Suri says Ahaan Panday is 'full chapri', calls Saiyaara star TikToker: 'The way he...'

Ratan Tata's Tata Motors takes BIG step, set to acquire THIS company in Rs 382400000000 deal

War 2 earns huge profits 15 days before release as..., Jr NTR leaves Hrithik Roshan behind; here's how

BCCI announces India U19 squad for Australia tour, this CSK star to lead team, Vaibhav Suryavanshi added to...

Meet star India cricketer's wife, who is no less than any model, runs a successful business of..., her net worth is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What happened at Malegaon 18 years ago that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit were...

What happened at Malegaon that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur...

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

New mom Ishita Dutta unwell for past month, drastically losses weight, her 2-year-old son is down with..., pens concerning note: 'It's been a really tough month'

New mom Ishita Dutta unwell for past month, her 2-year-old son is down with..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..

Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV and other benefits

These plans are beneficial for users who want unlimited data and free calling without spending more money, and also want to keep their secondary SIM active.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV and other benefits

TRENDING NOW

    Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, founded by Mukesh Ambani, has transformed how Indians use smartphones. Now led by Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s son, Jio has been instrumental in making the internet more accessible to millions across the country.

    Now, finding the best recharge plan on a tight budget each month has become increasingly challenging for customers, particularly those attending school or college.  Nonetheless, Jio continues to offer its customers a number of affordable deals, all of which are around Rs 300.  Users who wish to keep their secondary SIM operational and want unlimited internet and free calling without going over budget may find these options useful.  Let's discuss the top Jio prepaid recharge options that cost less than Rs 300.

    If you’re looking for a Jio prepaid plan for around Rs 300, here are some of the greatest options available right now.

    Rs 198 Plan
    Validity: 14 days
    Data: 2GB per day
    Voice Calls: Unlimited
    SMS: 100 per day
    Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

    Rs 199 Plan
    Validity: 18 days
    Data: 1.58 GB per day
    Voice Calls: Unlimited
    SMS: 100 per day
    Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

    Rs 239 Plan
    Validity: 22 days
    Data: 1.5GB per day
    Voice Calls: Unlimited
    SMS: 100 per day
    Additional Benefits: Includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. 

    Rs 209 Plan
    Validity: 22 days
    Data: 22GB per day
    Voice Calls: Unlimited
    SMS: 100 per day
    Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

    Rs 299 Plan
    Validity: 28 days
    Data: 1.5GB per day
    Voice Calls: Unlimited
    SMS: 100 per day
    Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

    These plans are ideal for users with moderate data needs who appreciate additional services like streaming and cloud storage. With the flexibility in validity periods and a consistent daily data allowance, these options provide great value for money while ensuring users stay connected without breaking the bank.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who is Mira Murati? Former OpenAI CTO who rejected Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta's whopping Rs 8,700 crore offer to join...
    Who is Mira Murati? Ex-OpenAI CTO who rejected Meta's $1B offer
    Will Jasprit Bumrah play 5th and final Test at Oval? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spills the beans
    Will Jasprit Bumrah play 5th and final Test at Oval? Here's the truth
    Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018, shares screenshot: ‘Filter not enough to...'
    Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon reveals being harassed since 2018
    Nimisha Priya case: BIG relief for Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, claims Grand Mufti's office
    Nimisha Priya: BIG relief for Indian nurse in Yemen, Grand Mufti says
    US President Donald Trump takes BIG action against Brazil, imposes tariff of...
    Donald Trump takes BIG action against Brazil, imposes tariff of...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
    Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
    This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..
    Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce
    Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
    Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
    Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
    Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE