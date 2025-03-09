These plans are ideal for users with moderate data needs who appreciate additional services like streaming and cloud storage.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, founded by Mukesh Ambani, has transformed how Indians use smartphones. Now led by Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s son, Jio has been instrumental in making the internet more accessible to millions across the country.

If you’re looking for a Jio prepaid plan for around Rs 300, here are some of the greatest options available right now.

1. Rs 199 Plan

Validity: 18 days

Data: 1.5GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Post-FUP Speed: 64 Kbps

2. Rs 239 Plan

Validity: 22 days

Data: 1.5GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

3. Rs 299 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 1.5GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

These plans are ideal for users with moderate data needs who appreciate additional services like streaming and cloud storage. With the flexibility in validity periods and a consistent daily data allowance, these options provide great value for money while ensuring users stay connected without breaking the bank.