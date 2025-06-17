The plan is also ideal for senior citizens who rely on calling, users with secondary phones or SIMs, Individuals who use Wi-Fi for internet and those in rural areas with minimal data usage. This plan is perfect for users seeking a hassle-free, long-term recharge solution with unlimited voice calls.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's Rs 395 prepaid plan is a wonderful option for users seeking a budget-friendly plan with extensive validity. This plan offers 336 days of validity, which is perfect for those who want to minimise recharge frequency. It also offers unlimited voice calls and there's no daily data.

The plan is also ideal for senior citizens who rely on calling, users with secondary phones or SIMs, Individuals who use Wi-Fi for internet and those in rural areas with minimal data usage. This plan is perfect for users seeking a hassle-free, long-term recharge solution with unlimited voice calls.

Additional Data Options:

- Rs 15 for 1 GB

- Rs 25 for 2 GB

- Rs 61 for 6 GB

- Rs 121 for 12 GB

- Rs 222 for 50 GB

Key Considerations:

- No free daily data or SMS benefits

- WhatsApp and internet-based apps require Wi-Fi or additional data packs

- Non-refundable and ineligible for Jio Welcome Offers or OTT subscriptions

Recharge Options:

- MyJio App

- (link unavailable)

- Digital payment platforms (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm)

- Online marketplaces (Amazon, Flipkart)

- Retail stores