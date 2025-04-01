BUSINESS
Catch every match of this IPL season on your home TV or on your mobile in 4K, absolutely free with this Reliance Jio offer.
In a game-changing move for cricket lovers, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has announced an exclusive offer for existing and new Jio SIM customers. With just a Jio SIM and a plan of Rs 299 or above, customers can experience the ultimate cricketing season like never before.
What’s included in this Unlimited Offer?
90-day FREE JioHotstar on TV / Mobile in 4K
Catch every match of this season on your home TV or on your mobile in 4K, absolutely free.
50-day FREE JioFiber / AirFiber trial connection for home
Experience a free trial of ultra-fast internet and the best home entertainment with a truly immersive cricket viewing experience in 4K.
JioAirFiber delivers:
800+ TV Channels
11+ OTT apps
Unlimited WiFi
And much more
HOW TO AVAIL THE OFFER?
Recharge / Get New SIM between 17th March and 31st March 2025. (Extended till 15th April)
- Existing Jio SIM users: Recharge with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan.
- New Jio SIM users: Get a new Jio SIM with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan.
OTHER OFFER TERMS:
Customers who have recharged before 17th March, can opt for Rs 100 add-on pack.
The Jio Hotstar pack was activated from 22nd March 2025 (opening match day of the cricket season) for a period of 90 days.
