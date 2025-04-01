Catch every match of this IPL season on your home TV or on your mobile in 4K, absolutely free with this Reliance Jio offer.

In a game-changing move for cricket lovers, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has announced an exclusive offer for existing and new Jio SIM customers. With just a Jio SIM and a plan of Rs 299 or above, customers can experience the ultimate cricketing season like never before.

What’s included in this Unlimited Offer?



90-day FREE JioHotstar on TV / Mobile in 4K



Catch every match of this season on your home TV or on your mobile in 4K, absolutely free.

50-day FREE JioFiber / AirFiber trial connection for home



Experience a free trial of ultra-fast internet and the best home entertainment with a truly immersive cricket viewing experience in 4K.



JioAirFiber delivers:

800+ TV Channels

11+ OTT apps

Unlimited WiFi

And much more



HOW TO AVAIL THE OFFER?



Recharge / Get New SIM between 17th March and 31st March 2025. (Extended till 15th April)

- Existing Jio SIM users: Recharge with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan.

- New Jio SIM users: Get a new Jio SIM with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan.



OTHER OFFER TERMS:

Customers who have recharged before 17th March, can opt for Rs 100 add-on pack.

The Jio Hotstar pack was activated from 22nd March 2025 (opening match day of the cricket season) for a period of 90 days.