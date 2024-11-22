The Rs 601 pack is an add-on specifically for upgrading to 5G and does not function as a standalone recharge plan. It offers no additional data benefits and is meant for users on prepaid plans such as the Rs 299 pack or other plans without built-built-in unlimited 5G access.

Reliance Jio has launched a new recharge pack designed to provide prepaid users with unlimited 5G access for a year. Priced at Rs 601, this pack serves as an add-on to existing 4G plans, enabling users to upgrade their services to include 5G connectivity. Jio has clarified that the 5G network is currently offered for free with recharge plans that include at least 2GB of daily data.



Details of the Rs 601 Recharge Pack

The Rs 601 pack is an add-on specifically for upgrading to 5G and does not function as a standalone recharge plan. It offers no additional data benefits and is meant for users on prepaid plans such as the Rs 299 pack (which provides 1.5GB daily data and unlimited calls) or other plans without built-in unlimited 5G access.

This pack complements Jio's existing 5G vouchers priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151, which provide time-limited access to unlimited 5G data.



How It Works

Prepaid users can purchase the Rs 601 pack via the MyJio app, Jio’s website, or third-party recharge platforms. Upon activation, the pack adds 12 individual Rs 51 data vouchers to the user’s account. Each voucher offers 30 days of unlimited 5G internet and can be activated as needed. Users also have the option to gift the entire pack to other Jio customers, though the individual vouchers remain non-transferable.



Purpose of the Recharge Pack

The Rs 601 pack aims to cater to users whose current plans do not qualify for unlimited 5G access due to data limits. Jio's recent policy changes now require prepaid plans to offer a minimum of 2GB daily data to access unlimited 5G, a shift from the earlier 1.5GB requirement.

This new pack is part of Jio's broader strategy to expand 5G adoption while addressing the needs of customers on lower-tier plans.