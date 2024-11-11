The plans come with free voice calling and free access to over 800 TV channels and several OTT apps.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised how Indians use smartphones. The largest telecom company in India is Reliance Jio, which is run by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani. Jio’s growth has played a key role in making the internet more accessible to millions across India.

There are three great plans of Jio AirFiber which offer 1000 GB of data along with extra data. The plans come with free voice calling and free access to over 800 TV channels and several OTT apps.

JioFiber Rs 2222 prepaid plan

This plan offers three-month validity and a speed of 30 Mbps. The plan also offers, 1000 GB of data which is available for internet use. The special feature of this plan is 100 GB of extra data free for 90 days. This also offers free access to more than 800 TV channels and OTT apps is also being given.

JioFiber Rs 3333 prepaid plan

This plan is valid for three more months. It offers 1000GB of data at 100Mbps speed. Under this plan, the company is providing 150 GB of free data for 90 days. The plan also includes free voice calling and access to over 800 TV channels. The company is also offering free access to OTT apps like Disney + Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and Jio Cinema Premium.

Jio AirFiber Rs 4444 prepaid plan

This plan is valid for three more months. It offers 1,000GB of data at 100Mbps speed. You also get 200 GB of additional data for the same period. In this plan, you are also getting free voice calling and access to more than 800 TV channels. It offers access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar VIP, and Jio Cinema Premium.