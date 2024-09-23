Twitter
Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio users: 5G data, 98 days validity, unlimited calling for just Rs…

Jio can easily recharge with the 98-day plan through the MyJio app, Jio's website, or any authorised retailer.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. The largest telecom company in India is Reliance Jio, which is run by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani. 

The business has been extending its network throughout India, giving everyone in the nation access to the Internet.

Reliance Jio announced recently this month that it will be raising the prices of nearly all of its prepaid plans and ending a number of those that gave users access to popular over-the-top (OTT) services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others. To fill the gap, it seems the company is now bringing back a couple of these programs. 

Reliance Jio has launched a new 98-day prepaid plan that offers unlimited 5G data and calling at an attractive price of Rs 999.

The plan is available for Rs 999 and has a validity of 98 days. This plan will offer 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day. Users will also get unlimited 5G data without any limits and speed capping, however to avail this benefit, customers must have a 5G-enabled smartphone and must be in an area with 5G network coverage.

In this plan, customers will also get 100 free SMS, free nationwide roaming along unlimited voice calling. Additionally, Jio customers will also get subscriptions to Jio Cloud, Jio Cinema, Jio TV which will be valid till the end of the plan's validity.

Jio customers can easily recharge with the 98-day plan through the MyJio app, Jio's website, or any authorized retailer.

